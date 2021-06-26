Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.20. 1,909,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.15 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

