Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.08. 3,740,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.47. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.