Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,470. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $204.59 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

