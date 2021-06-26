Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 130.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

