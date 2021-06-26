Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 13,135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.61. 6,214,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,800. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.