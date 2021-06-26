Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,991 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,290. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

