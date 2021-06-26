Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 21,138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $64.66. 18,364,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

