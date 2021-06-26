Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,750 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,910. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

