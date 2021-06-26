Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 300.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,541.72. The stock had a trading volume of 284,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,438.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

