Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $288.54. 1,345,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,237. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

