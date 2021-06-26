Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,350. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

