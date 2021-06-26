Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 269 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.75 on Friday, reaching $721.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $682.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $722.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.