Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 499 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $243.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.61. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.