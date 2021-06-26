Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

