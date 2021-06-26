Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.08 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.