Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.14 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $874.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $853.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

