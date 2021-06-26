Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $466.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $466.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.