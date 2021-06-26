Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.40 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.