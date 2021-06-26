Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

