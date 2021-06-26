Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,418.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 106.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 114.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $362.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $374.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

