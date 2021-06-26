Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

