Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,850 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

