Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 266 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $908.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.16 and a 12 month high of $913.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $850.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.