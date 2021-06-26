Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 356 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $749.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

