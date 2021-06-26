Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,350 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,910,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,709,000 after purchasing an additional 141,103 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,658,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 988,968 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,494,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,470,000 after purchasing an additional 247,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 973,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 95,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

