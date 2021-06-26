Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 793 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.