Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

MCD stock opened at $232.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

