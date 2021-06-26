Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

NYSE:TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

