Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $733,618.00

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Meme has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $733,618.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $297.93 or 0.00933870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00386400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

