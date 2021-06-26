MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 69.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 370.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,438.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

