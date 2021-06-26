Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $845.97 million, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -73.08%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

