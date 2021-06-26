Mercury Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00165586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00094354 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.59 or 0.99748106 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

