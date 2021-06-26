Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up about 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.61. 1,553,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,772. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

