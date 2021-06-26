Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.0444 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $486,315.44 and $130,799.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00253827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001643 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.67 or 0.00779301 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

