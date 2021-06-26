Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 59,518 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $313,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,229 shares of company stock valued at $483,183. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

