MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Reaches $27.08 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $878,837.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00166140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,253.74 or 1.00383804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002953 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,800,321,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,630,794,724 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

