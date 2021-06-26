Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $340,294.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.57 or 0.05652451 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00125958 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,554,152 coins and its circulating supply is 78,554,054 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

