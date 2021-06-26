Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00007093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.31 million and $541,180.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

