Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,720.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Method Finance has a market cap of $1.05 million and $10,720.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,596,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

