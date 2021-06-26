Metis (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $3.33 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Metis has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00014401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $101,198.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis (CRYPTO:METIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

