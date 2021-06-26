Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.56

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and traded as high as $47.84. Metro shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 421 shares trading hands.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

