Metronome Price Down 23.6% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Metronome has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $94,126.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00007683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,159,891 coins and its circulating supply is 11,873,517 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

