MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,929,000 after buying an additional 635,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

