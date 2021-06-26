Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.57. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 210,914 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

