Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

