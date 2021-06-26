Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. 19,603,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,754,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.