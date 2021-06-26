MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Shares of MSTR opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.15 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

