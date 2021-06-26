MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of MicroStrategy worth $86,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR opened at $550.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $557.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.15 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

