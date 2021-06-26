Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

