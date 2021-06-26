Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) versus MetLife (NYSE:MET) Financial Review

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midwest and MetLife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.79 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.83 MetLife $67.84 billion 0.79 $5.41 billion $6.16 9.91

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Midwest and MetLife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 MetLife 0 1 11 0 2.92

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.82%. MetLife has a consensus target price of $63.15, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than MetLife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MetLife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% MetLife 2.05% 8.75% 0.82%

Summary

MetLife beats Midwest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including private passenger automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability insurance. Further, it provides fixed and variable annuities, and pension products; accident and health products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

